Police pursue action in SSKM hospital rape case involving former Group D employee

Police submitted a charge sheet on Tuesday in connection with the alleged rape of a 13-year-old at SSKM Hospital by a former Group D staffer of a hospital who had allegedly posed as a child specialist.

Amit Mallick, who was identified as a former Group D employee of Sambhunath Pundit Hospital, was employed at NRS Medical College and Hospital when he allegedly committed the crime.

He has been charged under sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (Pocso) and for trying to threaten the 13-year-old girl.

The 300-page chargesheet comprises statements of 22 witnesses.

The crime was reported in the last week of October when the teenage girl, who had gone to SSKM with her family, was allegedly tricked into accompanying a man in a doctor’s uniform who approached her claiming he was there to help.

Preliminary police investigation had revealed that the accused had forced her into a toilet and committed penetrative sexual assault with fingers, police sources said on Wednesday.

The police have submitted a prayer for a custody trial so that the accused can be tried while he is still in custody.

Earlier, a test identification parade was carried out inside the jail, as part of the

investigation.