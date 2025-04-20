Hyderabad cops nab and take Howrah man to Golconda without informing Kolkata police

A team from Hyderabad police arrested a Howrah resident from a hotel on Camac Street in Calcutta on Thursday and took him to Golconda, allegedly without informing the local Shakespeare Sarani police station.

Kolkata Police have written to their counterparts in Hyderabad seeking details about the move, pulled off on Thursday morning, allegedly without following the guidelines laid down by the law.

Officers in Calcutta said on Saturday that two men, who introduced themselves as Hyderabad cops, reached the hotel where Jasbinder Singh had recently checked in and rounded him up for his alleged involvement in a fraud case.

“A case of kidnapping against unknown persons was drawn up after Singh’s friend filed a complaint with Shakespeare Sarani police station on Thursday afternoon,” said a senior police officer.

“On the same day, around 9 pm, we received an email from Hyderabad police saying a man named Jasbinder Singh has been apprehended from West Bengal.”

Senior officers said that by then, the case had been drawn up, and officers from the police station sent an email seeking clarification on the arrest.

“We have not received a reply till Saturday. Had the police informed us about the arrest, the case would not have been drawn up,” the senior officer said.

“The officers from Hyderabad Police should have informed the local police station at least after the arrest.”

Sources said Kolkata Police have sought clarification on whether the officers had come armed with an arrest warrant against Singh and, if so, which court had issued the warrant. The mail also sought details of the officers, their present posting and designation, the case details under which the Howrah resident has been booked, and some other details.

“If we get a satisfactory reply, we will bring the case lodged with Shakespeare Sarani police station to a logical conclusion,” the officer said.