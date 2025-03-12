HS examinee from reputed South Calcutta school barred for keeping mobile in shoe

A student from a reputable south Calcutta school was barred from the rest of her higher secondary examinations after it was found that she had hidden a mobile inside her shoe while writing the chemistry paper on Tuesday.

She was writing the examination at a centre in Dhakuria.

The state higher secondary council has deployed hand-held metal detectors at all examination centres, but the student still managed to sneak in a phone.

She was caught using the phone an hour into the examination, council president Chiranjeeb Bhattacharya said.

“The invigilators caught the student using the mobile. Her entire examination has been cancelled for entering with a prohibited device. We are surprised that a student of a reputable school was caught with the phone,” Bhattacharya said.

The school leaving examination started on March 3 and will end on March 18.

The council has barred phones, smartwatches, Bluetooth or any other electronic device inside exam halls.

An official of the centre where the student was writing the examination said: “We cannot search a student bodily. The metal detector was used when she entered the hall. While being questioned after being caught, the student said she had sneaked the mobile inside her shoe. We don’t know whether she used the same ploy during her previous examinations.”

A council official said they have asked the invigilators to be more alert in the wake of what happened at the centre in Dhakuria.

The council has so far cancelled the examinations of six students on charges of entering their centres with prohibited devices.

A council official said last year they had cancelled the examinations of 41 candidates for the same offence.