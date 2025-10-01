Homesick Isro scientists celebrate Durga Puja, a nostalgia feeling at workplace

A residential campus of the Space Application Centre in Ahmedabad transformed into a cultural hub as it hosted a Durga Puja on its grounds.

This is not a space-themed puja replicated by organisers in Calcutta, but rather an initiative led by space scientists.

"For many of us residing outside of Calcutta, we long for Durga Puja, and each year we are unable to travel to Calcutta to participate in the festival. Thus, we decided to organise this puja. The community where we are holding this puja resembles a mini-India, with individuals from various states and speaking different languages coming together to take part," stated Moumita Dutta, a scientist at the Space Applications Centre in Ahmedabad and secretary of the puja committee.

Dutta, who hails from Calcutta, was instrumental in the Mars Orbiter Mission and the nation's three Chandrayaan missions.

The Durga Puja at Vikramnagar Community Hall in Isro Colony is being organised by the Bangiya Antariksha Sanskritik Samiti, an initiative of space scientists from Isro and the Physical Research Laboratory (PRL), in collaboration with the Bengali community of Ahmedabad.

"The space scientists aspire that just as Isro's space exploration has inspired and energised the entire nation, the general public will join them in their efforts to ensure the success of this Puja," said Prantik Chakrabarty, president of the Puja committee.

"The puja is rich in tradition, and everyone is invited, whether for the puja, the art, the food, or simply to experience the Bengali community life," said treasurer Koushik Basak.