MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Tuesday, 12 August 2025

High Court breather for TMC MLA and two party councillors in post-poll murder case

Justice Jay Sengupta fixed August 21 to hear the petitions moved by Paul and the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) councillors — Papiya Ghosh and Swapan Samaddar — seeking anticipatory bail and quashing of the proceedings against them by the agency

Tapas Ghosh, Debraj Mitra Published 12.08.25, 07:53 AM
Calcutta High Court

Calcutta High Court File image

The high court on Monday restrained the CBI from taking any coercive action till August 31 against Trinamool Congress MLA Paresh Paul and two party councillors in connection with the murder of BJP worker Avijit Sarkar.

Justice Jay Sengupta fixed August 21 to hear the petitions moved by Paul and the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) councillors — Papiya Ghosh and Swapan Samaddar — seeking anticipatory bail and quashing of the proceedings against them by the agency.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The CBI is restrained from taking any coercive measures against the petitioners till the court passes any order in connection with the case,” the judge said.

Avijit was fatally assaulted by a mob on May 2, 2021, after the Assembly election results were announced and Trinamool was voted back to power. He was a BJP leader in the Narkeldanga area.

The central agency submitted the second supplementary chargesheet on June 30 before the Sealdah court bearing 18 names, including that of Paul, Samaddar and Ghosh.

The CBI lawyer had told the court that Avijit’s brother had called the police station for help when Avijit was being beaten, but no help arrived.

The city police have initiated a separate probe against Paul, Samaddar and Ghosh after Biswajit Sarkar, the brother of Avijit, lodged a complaint on July 24 alleging that three KMC workers tried to kill him at the behest of Paul, Samaddar and Ghosh.

RELATED TOPICS

Post-poll Violence Murder Case Calcutta High Court MLA Councillors CBI
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Trump extends US-China trade truce for 90 days, delays escalation of tariff war

Trump posted on his Truth Social platform that he signed the executive order for the extension, and that 'all other elements of the Agreement will remain the same'
President Donald Trump speaks with reporters as Interior Secretary Doug Burgum listens in the James Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House, Monday, Aug. 11, 2025, in Washington.
Quote left Quote right

US tariffs on India’s Russian oil imports have dealt big blow to Moscow’s economy

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT