Held for Rs 1.5-crore jewellery store theft

The accused, Sashibhushan Shah, had left his rented home and gone to his ancestral home in Lucknow

Monalisa Chaudhuri Published 07.03.25, 05:27 AM
Representational image File image

A man who worked in the back office of a south Calcutta jewellery store has been arrested for allegedly stealing gold ornaments worth 1.5 crore, police said.

The accused, Sashibhushan Shah, had left his rented home and gone to his ancestral home in Lucknow.

The store on Pretoria Street off Theatre Road filed a complaint last month.

Sashibhushan, who was responsible for maintaining the stock, left the store abruptly.

An audit of the jewellery stock found that around 1.5kg of jewellery, valued around 1.5 crore, was missing.

On Thursday, a cop team intercepted Sashibhushan and an “associate” at Asansol station. Both have been remanded to police custody till March 12.

