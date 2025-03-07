Held for Rs 1.5-crore jewellery store theft

A man who worked in the back office of a south Calcutta jewellery store has been arrested for allegedly stealing gold ornaments worth ₹1.5 crore, police said.

The accused, Sashibhushan Shah, had left his rented home and gone to his ancestral home in Lucknow.

The store on Pretoria Street off Theatre Road filed a complaint last month.

Sashibhushan, who was responsible for maintaining the stock, left the store abruptly.

An audit of the jewellery stock found that around 1.5kg of jewellery, valued around ₹1.5 crore, was missing.

On Thursday, a cop team intercepted Sashibhushan and an “associate” at Asansol station. Both have been remanded to police custody till March 12.