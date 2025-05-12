Heatwave, hot and humid weather to prevail in Kolkata for next 24 hours: Met office

The city is expected to witness a hot and humid day with partly cloudy skies dominating the next 24 hours, according to the local weather forecast issued on Monday afternoon.

A heatwave warning remains in effect for several districts of South Bengal on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

There is a possibility of thunderstorms towards the afternoon and evening, although no rainfall has been recorded so far.

The maximum temperature in Kolkata may hover around 39°C, while the minimum is expected to be approximately 29°C.

As per IMD’s latest data, the maximum temperature recorded stands at 39.4°C, which is 3.6 degrees Celsius above normal.

The minimum temperature was registered at 29.2°C, 2.2 degrees above the seasonal average.

Relative humidity levels are expected to remain high, with the maximum at 82 percent and the minimum at 43 percent.

While Kolkata remains dry, heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at isolated places over sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim.

The region is also expected to experience thundersqualls with wind speeds reaching 50 to 60 kmph at isolated places.

A yellow warning has been issued for Birbhum district.

Light to moderate thunderstorms accompanied by lightning, light to moderate rain, and gusty winds with speeds ranging between 30 and 40 kmph are likely to affect some parts of the district over the next two to three hours.

There is a possibility of lightning strikes during this period.

Residents of Birbhum have been advised to stay in safe places and avoid venturing out during thunderstorm activity to ensure their safety.