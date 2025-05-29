HC allows La Martiniere to file petition for repair work of school buildings during summer vacation

A vacation bench of the high court on Wednesday granted permission to

La Martiniere schools to file a petition seeking completion of repair and renovation work of the school buildings during the summer vacation.

The vacation bench of Justice Partha Sarathi Chatterjee informed the school counsel that they could file the petition after inquiring about the reason for the urgency.

ADVERTISEMENT

The vacation bench only hears urgent matters.

The advocate on behalf of the school told the judge that the court should treat the matter as urgent because the repair work has to be done during the summer break, when students are not attending classes.

High court sources said that the matter is likely to be heard on June 3.

In an earlier petition, La Martiniere schools had sought the quashing of a notification issued by the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC), which asked them to stop the renovation of a building.

The single bench of Justice Gaurang Kanth is hearing the petition.

The KMC counsel informed Justice Kanth, who was hearing the matter on May 22, that the building had been declared a heritage building, and the approval of the West Bengal Heritage Commission would be required for any addition or alteration of the building.

Justice Kanth decided not to hear the matter without hearing the Heritage Commission’s version.

Both La Martiniere for Boys and La Martiniere for Girls are listed as Grade I heritage buildings in the civic body’s records.