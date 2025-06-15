Hawker arrested after three days for killing elderly woman living alone, loot in Muchipara

A 53-year-old man, who would go around various areas in the city buying and selling old items, was arrested from Mograhat in South 24-Parganas, three days after he allegedly killed a 76-year-old woman in Muchipara.

Maimur Ali Gazi had allegedly strangled Namita Pal to death after he entered the septuagenarian’s house, where she lived alone, on Serpentine Lane in Muchipara on Wednesday. He stole some gold jewellery, including earrings, a chain, two rings and four bangles from the house, police said.

“Gazi was arrested early on Saturday. The stolen items have been recovered,” an

officer said.

While probing the case, the officers learnt that on Wednesday, around 9am, Gazi turned up at Pal’s house. He asked her if she was planning to sell any old items in her house. When the woman said yes, he walked in.

“While walking up to the first floor, he realised the old woman lived alone. He strangled her with his gamcha,” the officer said.

“He picked up the valuables and a lock and key. Before leaving, he locked the door and left with the key. He used an umbrella that he was carrying to hide his face so as to avoid any CCTV camera in the area.”

Towards the evening, some of Pal’s neighbours spotted her lying inside the house from one of the ground-floor windows and they informed the police.

A team from Muchipara police station broke open the door and removed the woman.

The cops began scanning CCTV footage in the area and spoke to a few of Pal’s neighbours.

CCTV footage revealed that one of the visitors leaving Pal’s house had his face covered with an umbrella.

After gathering information about this visitor, a team left for Mograhat and began speaking to some of the residents there.

The officers reached Gazi’s house on Saturday morning and arrested him.