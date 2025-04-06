Harry Potter, Spider-Man, Peaky Blinders draw tourists to the United Kingdom

Bollywood and its beautiful European locales have attracted tourists for decades. But a contender has arrived.

Locations in the UK where some standout OTT series were recently shot have emerged as bigger tourist draws.

Tens of thousands want to experience in real life what they saw on screen in Peaky Blinders, Bridgerton and House of the Dragon.

Other movies that have promoted UK destinations include Spider-Man: Far From Home, Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One and Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy.

Indian films Jatt & Juliet 3, Neeyat, Khel Khel Mein, series and films on OTT platforms like The Buckingham Murders and Sardar Udham have also contributed to the rise in tourist flow.

According to VisitBritain, the country’s tourism board, 94 per cent of Indians going to the country are eager to visit Britain’s famous film and television locations.

Ishani Pyne from Calcutta, who was recently in the UK, visited the locations of some of her favourite movies.

“I am an avid fan of the Harry Potter series. The Warner Bros Studio Tour London — The Making of Harry Potter was magical for me. It was awesome to see how the world that J.K. Rowling first envisioned in a small café in Scotland, The Elephant House in Edinburgh, was realised in grand form,” said Pyne.

She walked through scenes from the films, including the Great Hall at Hogwarts, Diagon Alley and the Forbidden Forest. She called it “almost surreal”.

One of her more vivid memories is stepping onto Platform 9¾ and seeing the Hogwarts Express. “It made me feel like I was about to board a train to Hogwarts,” she said.

The Gringotts Wizarding Bank, especially the Lestrange vault filled with treasure, was another highlight.

“Interactive elements also add to the magic. There was wand choreography practice, flying on a broomstick with green screen effects and a sip of butterbeer. Seasonal events like Hogwarts in the snow and dark arts are hosted here, which means every visit has something different,” said Pyne.

She is not the only one. Many Calcuttans now want to visit film and TV locations.

“Earlier, interest in film locations was limited. During the Covid pandemic, when people were glued to OTT series and films, the interest in locations went up,” said Anil Punjabi, national committee member, Travel Agents Federation, representing the east.

“When international travel resumed after the pandemic, we saw a huge interest among those visiting the UK to see the locations,” he said.

VisitBritain forecasts 43.4 million visits to the UK this year, a growth of five per cent compared to 2024.

A ‘Starring GREAT Britain’ campaign was launched by VisitBritain this year.

“From our vibrant cities to breathtaking countryside featured in iconic films, Britain promises an unforgettable experience. ‘Starring GREAT Britain’ inspires Indian visitors to explore, discover, and book their next trip now. With 94 percent of Indian travellers eager to visit the UK’s famous film and TV locations, VisitBritain continues to showcase a welcoming, dynamic, and diverse destination,” said Gary Robson, deputy director Europe, Middle East & Asia, VisitBritain.

Andrew Fleming, British deputy high commissioner to east and northeast India, said: “Films, TV and tourism have a lot in common. They bring people together, they foster emotional connections, and they can transport us to new places, experiences and adventures. We have seen the power of films and television in influencing, motivating and attracting tourists and visitors to the UK.

“VisitBritain’s ‘Starring Great Britain’ campaign aims to shine the spotlight on those locations across the UK that have been used as sets for multiple films, including many from India. I am delighted that many of these UK destinations continue to inspire tourists from east and northeast India to visit and explore Great Britain.”