Handmade treasures draw crowds at pre-Puja Hasta Shilpa Mela in Salt Lake IA Block

The pre-Puja edition of the state Hasta Shilpa Mela is back at Aiktan. Organised by the state department of micro, small and medium enterprises and textiles, it offers a variety of handicraft, jewellery, bags and more. The IA Block fair is open to all and will continue till August 20, 2pm to 8pm. Here’s a glimpse of a selection of items at the stalls.

Folk art coasters

Where: Hall 1

What: Sreetama Mukherjee has brought wooden pen stands, key holders and, especially, coasters, all hand-painted with folk art. “I’ve made madhubani, patachitra, Rajasthani pichwai and Bihari tikuli forms,” says the artisan from Thakurpukur. The coasters come in round and square shapes.

Price: Rs 100 (single piece); Rs 90 each, for purchase of more than one

Fridge magnets

Where: Hall 1

What: While her Calcutta series magnets — featuring yellow taxis and hand-pulled rickshaws — remains the star, Megha Dhar’s film series has become a recent hit. There’s Charulata holding her binoculars, Mini playing with Kabuliwala, and Goopy and Bagha making music. “There’s nostalgia associated with these films and that always attracts customers,” says the artisan whose items sell under the Karukaj banner.

Shiuli motif full-neck choker

Where: Hall before the fair’s office

What: With the Pujas around the corner, accessories too are embracing the festive spirit. Mukta Dey of Maniktala has a line of jewellery with motifs such as shiuli flowers, ghots and alta footprints. “Made from handmade corn flour clay, they can be customised too,” she says, showing a green fullneck choker with white shiulis. Also available are matching finger and earrings, though the choker itself is statement enough.

Price: Rs 600

Animal series jewellery

Where: Hall 1

What: Mousumi Dey has a wide collection of earrings shaped like horses, deer, pigeons, elephants, butterflies and more. “These are silver replicas. I have them in many motifs but animals seem to be the most popular these days,” says Dey.

Price: Rs 120 onwards

Doll house basket

Where: Hall before the fair office

What: Kochuripana (water hyacinth) is dried and woven into bags, bottle holders, and magazine racks at this stall. “Even if they get wet, just sun-dry them,” says artisan Mousumi Nag from Bankura. Their house-shaped basket, with windows and a detachable roof, is attracting little girls who use it as doll houses. “But it can also be a utility box,” Nag adds.

Price: Rs 1,546

Recycled materials phone

Where: Hall 2

What: This antique-style landline telephone is entirely upcycled. “The base is an empty glue bottle, the earpieces are paint bottles, and the handle uses broken cycle seats and hair clips,” explains artisan Naba Kumar Karmakar from Nadia. “My motto is to upcycle and sell any waste product you give me.”

Price: Rs 500

Sugarcane dust plate art

Where: Hall 2

What: These wall hangings resemble ceramic pieces but are as light as thermocol. “They are made from sugarcane dust, so they’re light and eco-friendly,” says Sanatan Chakraborty, who has painted striking deity and abstract designs.

Price: Rs 500

Shell bag

Where: Hall 2

What: Large eight-inch shells have been imported from Myanmar, split open, fixed onto brass latches with rhodium plating and turned into fashionable sling bags. “This is as natural as it gets — the colour, texture and look are all real,” says Souvik Roy of Hooghly. “Some I’ve even carved with 0.5mm hand saws.”

Price: Rs 1,600 for carved and Rs1,200 for uncarved bags

Nesting dolls

Where: Hall before the fair’s office

What: These sets of five progressively smaller dolls fit one inside another. “Our Doraemon set, for instance, has the biggest doll as Doraemon, with other characters from the show inside. Same with Chhota Bheem,” saysChandra Bose from Wonder Craft, Garia.

Price: Rs 475

Miniature instruments

Where: Hall before the fair office

What: Ishita Dutta Sinha has brought miniature grand pianos, guitars and harmoniums, along with toys such as bobblehead turtles, motorbikes and helicopters. “All are wooden — pine, mahogany, guava. Kids take them to play with, adults to keep as showpieces,” she says.

Price: Rs 500 for piano; Rs 150 for guitar; Rs 200 for harmonium