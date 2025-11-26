MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Guru Tegh Bahadur’s legacy recalled, children light up 350 diyas remembering him

Guru Tegh Bahadur was “executed on the orders of Aurangzeb” in 1675 because he had opposed religious persecution

Debraj Mitra Published 26.11.25, 06:06 AM
Interfaith leaders at the remembrance of Guru Tegh Bahadur in Alipore on Tuesday

Leaders from different communities were present at a remembrance of Guru Tegh Bahadur, the ninth of the ten gurus of Sikhism, at the auditorium of a school in Alipore on Tuesday.

Guru Tegh Bahadur was “executed on the orders of Aurangzeb” in 1675 because he had opposed religious persecution.

“According to the Sikh calendar, Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji was killed on this
day 350 years ago. He sacrificed his life to uphold the right of every human to practise their faith freely. His martyrdom is a beacon of courage, compassion, and righteousness for all humanity,” said Satnam Singh Ahluwalia, chairman of IHA Foundation, which organised the remembrance at Sri Sri Academy in Alipore.

To mark the occasion, 350 diyas were lit by children.

The interfaith meet saw different religious leaders talk about Guru Tegh Bahadur.

