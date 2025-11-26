Mercury hits 16.4°C in Calcutta, chances of colder weather ahead, predicts MET

The minimum temperature in the city dropped to 16.4 degrees on Tuesday, the lowest so far this season.

Wednesday could be colder, according to the Met forecast.

ADVERTISEMENT

Met officials linked the slide to the free flow of dry and cold northwesterly winds from the upper reaches of India.

The chill is expected to persist for the next couple of days. A marginal rise thereafter is not ruled out, as two systems are at play in the deep sea.

A depression lies over the Strait of Malacca, near Sumatra, around 870km from the Nicobar Islands. Another low-pressure area persists over the southwest Bay of Bengal, off the coast of Sri Lanka.

Both systems are likely to intensify in the coming days. But the path they are likely to take once they come anywhere closer to the Indian coastline is still unclear, said Met officials.

Until Monday, the Met office had said that the system over the Strait of Malacca was expected to intensify into a cyclone later this week. On Tuesday, a Met bulletin said: “It is very likely to move west-northwestwards slowly and intensify further during the next 48 hours”.

“It is extremely unlikely that either of the systems will head towards Bengal. But these are large systems. Even if they do not head towards the Bengal coast, the twin systems can cause changes in the wind pattern that can cause a marginal rise in the temperature,” said a Met official.

A Met forecast said Bengal would remain dry for the next seven days.

The cold northwesterly winds tightened their grip across Bengal on Tuesday. If Calcutta had a prominent hint of chill, the districts were colder. In south Bengal, Sriniketan in Birbhum was the coldest place, recording a minimum temperature of 12.2 degrees Celsius.

The cold winds pulled the day temperature down as well. Alipore recorded a maximum temperature of 26.3 degrees, three degrees below the usual in late November.