Kung Fu Kenny to flag off marquee road race, Olympic Champion joins Tata Steel World 25K Milestone

American sprinter and Olympic medallist Kenny Bednarek will flag off eastern India’s marquee road race from the Red Road on December 21.

Bednarek, who won silver medals in the 200m at both the Tokyo 2020 and Paris 2024 Olympics, was on Thursday named as the international event ambassador for the Tata Steel World 25K Kolkata (TSW 25K), partnered by The Telegraph.

ADVERTISEMENT

This will be the 10th edition of the run, the world’s first World Athletics Gold Label 25K race.

Past international ambassadors include tennis legend Boris Becker, football star Hernan Crespo, and record-holder athlete Colin Jackson. Last year, it was former England defender and Premier League star Sol Campbell.

At just 27, Kenny Bednarek, affectionately known as Kung Fu Kenny, has become one of track and field’s most admired figures.

“Life has taught me that the journey matters more than the destination. Every race, every step, builds you,” said Bednarek, ahead of his visit to Calcutta.

Born in Wisconsin, Bednarek’s early years were tough. Abandoned at birth and adopted after a challenging childhood, he overcame adversity through grit and purpose.

“I’m excited to be part of Tata Steel World 25K Kolkata’s 10th year. The city’s passion for sport and the race’s focus on community and health truly resonate with my own story. I look forward to encouraging Kolkata’s spirited participants and celebrating their drive,” he said.

A double silver medallist in the Olympics, as well as a Gold and Silver Medallist at the recently concluded 2025 World Championships in Tokyo, he has established himself as one of the sport’s most consistent sprinters.

“In a discipline that celebrates speed and spectacle, Bednarek’s journey is a reminder that persistence, not perfection, defines true greatness. His steady presence among the world’s best reflects the thread that connects talent with tenacity,” said a statement from Procam, promoters of the race.