Grandmaster opens chess training centre in Rajarhat complex

After a rifle shooting centre, Siddha Town in Rajarhat started chess classes on its premises on Wednesday.

Classes are being conducted twice a week by trained coaches from the Dhanuka Dhunseri Dibyendu Barua Chess Academy (DD-DBCA). As in case of the shooting range, admission to the chess academy is open to all and is not restricted to residents of the complex.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The housing society approached us and after initial discussions, we visited the complex and decided to start with theoretical classes on Wednesday evening and practical training on Sunday morning. The frequency may increase as more students join,” said Dibyendu Barua, India’s second grandmaster who stays in FD Block. The age group for enrolment is five to 14 years. “This is our third centre after the one in Salt Lake and Bhowanipore.

“We used to have online chess classes during the pandemic which discontinued afterwards. When the shooting academy opened, it was Joydeep Karmakar, the Olympian shooter, who put us in touch with Grandmaster Barua. We are happy to offer such world class training to our residents. Since there is no other chess training facility close by, youngsters from the neighbourhood will also be benefited,” said Arijit Mukherjee, president of Siddha Town Rajarhat Association of Apartment Owners.

An inauguration ceremony took place on April 20 which was attended by both Barua and his wife International Master Saheli Dhar Barua. On the occasion, Grandmaster Barua played a simultaneous exhibition match against 14 young players.

Speaking at the event, Barua shared his vision behind this expansion: “The purpose of opening the third DD-DBCA Centre is to promote and popularise this game in more remote and emerging parts of the city. I am overwhelmed to see the enthusiasm and eagerness among parents to enroll their children in this mind game. It gives me hope that we will see future champions emerging from this region. The talent is there—we are here to nurture it and provide the right platform.”

Bengal has produced 11 Grandmasters so far, Barua being the first. While the south remains the traditional hub, Maharashtra has recently edged past Bengal in the number of Grandmasters.

Speaking to The Telegraph Salt Lake later, Barua said it was a great idea to open an academy inside a big housing complex as that would provide a catchment pool for young talent, which would not have to spend time in traveling for classes. “It is a good opportunity for the entire area,” he added.

Classes will cater to various skill levels, from beginners to advanced learners. “Once there is an advanced group, I will monitor their progress myself,” Barua said.