Goodbye pill for a better airport, cleanliness of utmost important for public safety

Calcutta airport’s persistent cleanliness problems need a fundamental overhaul of contract management, focusing on quality outcomes rather than lowest-cost bidding, outgoing director Pravat Ranjan Beuria said on Friday.

“I am in favour of improving the system. The system needs to be changed to improve things,” said Beuria, who has served as director at six airports across India, with Calcutta being his last posting. Vikram Singh will take over as the new airport director.

Beuria’s remarks highlighted familiar Calcutta challenges: trade unions, work-shy personnel, government bureaucracy, and red tape.

Hygiene woes

Lack of cleanliness, particularly in washrooms, remains one of the most common passenger complaints at Calcutta airport. Despite engaging private agencies since 2011 when the present terminal became operational, the complaints have only increased.

Airport officials and contractors blame unionised workers’ alleged lack of work ethic. When new contractors are engaged, the same personnel often remain. Workers have reportedly stopped work when disciplinary actions were initiated against them for shoddy performance.

“The human resource problem is there. But I think it is our fault not to be able

to find a way to overcome that,” Beuria said. “On the one hand, we have to motivate

the workforce and, on the other, the contracts should be modified.”

Key issues

Beuria pointed to structural disadvantages facing government-run airports. “In a privately-run airport, it is easier to manage things because if a contractor is not working up to satisfaction, the contract can be terminated immediately and a new agency appointed,” he said. “But in a government set-up, things are more rigid. To take steps against any contractor, it takes three to five months. And then there is a long process to get a new one.”

Wanted: Reforms

Beuria called for fundamental changes in how contracts are structured. “The contracts awarded for various jobs in government airports need better specifications. The contracts should focus more on mechanisation,” he said.

“Along with a focus on introducing more machines, the approach needs to be reviewed. The contracts should be based on the quality of outcome, and not the low cost, like it is now.”

With around 65,000 passengers using Calcutta airport daily and an 8% year-on-year growth in passenger traffic, the pressure on infrastructure is immense. “If we only depend on human resources, it will not be possible to keep the facility clean as deserved,” Beuria said.

Contractors’ dilemma

A private contractor at Calcutta airport, speaking on condition of anonymity, supported Beuria’s assessment. “The contracts need to be overhauled completely,” he said.

Because contracts go to the lowest bidder, investing in modern equipment becomes financially impossible. “The contractors would buy one machine and run it for five years. Ideally, it should be replaced in three years,” he explained. “If we try to buy a new machine, there would be no margin.”

Contracts typically run for three years with a two-year renewal option. While mechanised scrubbers and floor cleaners are installed, overuse reduces cleaning quality over time.

“The contracts are now based on inputs. They specify the number of people and equipment. However, ideally it should be based on outcome,” the contractor said. “There are new parameters for cleanliness, which should be the focus.”

The way forward

The Calcutta airport authorities have undertaken a ₹6.5 crore project to renovate 23 blocks of washrooms across arrival and departure levels. Each block typically contains three washrooms for men, women, and differently-abled passengers.

However, without systemic reform of the contract system itself, the underlying problems may persist despite infrastructure improvements.