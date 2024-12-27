Golf Green resident ‘attacked’ by stalker group of motorcyclists 100 metres away from home

A youth who was returning from a Christmas party in south Calcutta was stopped a few hundred metres from his Golf Green apartment and allegedly attacked by a group of motorcyclists who were following his car.

Ranbir Singh, 26, a resident of Golf Green not far from the Lords Bakery crossing with Prince Anwar Shah Road, was allegedly attacked around 2.30am on Thursday.

“According to Singh, a group of bikers was chasing him for some time. Just before he was to take a turn and head towards his Golf Green home, the bikes overtook the car and stopped it,” said an officer of Golf Green police station.

The windscreen of the car was smashed and Singh was allegedly hit with rods and wooden sticks, police sources said.

Singh’s family lodged a complaint. Sources said five people were allegedly part of the attack, of whom three have been identified. No one was arrested till late on Thursday.

Senior officers of the south suburban division did not respond to calls or messages seeking details of the possible motive behind the attack.

Several Golf Green residents said it was scary that someone could be stopped and attacked. “We do not expect anything like this in our neighbourhood. It is a peaceful area. We hope police will nab the culprits,” said a resident.

Another resident said even on Christmas night, there were no cops in the area.