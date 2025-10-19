Gold, gadgets and cars fly off shelves on Dhanteras, great demand of metal in stores

Metal in every form was in high demand on Dhanteras — from gold and silver to gadgets and cars. Whether it was traditional jewellery, sleek electronics, or four-wheelers, shoppers swarmed stores across the city, pushing demand well beyond supply in several segments.

Traffic bottlenecks were a common sight near major shopping hubs on Saturday, and the shopping frenzy brought parts of the city to a near standstill. In the morning, Burrabazar and areas like Satyanarayan Park and Kalakar Street teemed with buyers purchasing Lakshmi-Ganesh idols and new ledgers or account books.

By evening, traffic was heavily congested across Moulali, Gariahat, and Ballygunge Phari, as cars circled for parking near jewellery showrooms.

Glitter

Jewellery stores were among the busiest spots in the city, especially in Gariahat and Camac Street, as the age-old tradition of buying silver and gold on Dhanteras remained strong. Some buyers also opted for diamond and platinum, jewellers said.

Around 6pm, Kalyan Jewellers in Gariahat was packed, each counter surrounded by customers exploring glittering chains, rings, bangles, pendants, and bracelets. “We track gold prices often. Yesterday it was ₹13,000 per gram (22 carat), and today it’s ₹11,995. We got a good deal,” said Punam Roy, 30, who came from Tollygunge with her parents. They purchased a noa (traditional Bengali iron bangle), a diamond mangalsutra, and a diamond ring.

“I wanted to gift my parents gold and diamond jewellery on Dhanteras — it’s auspicious,” said Roy, who works as a product manager at a pharmaceutical company in Delhi.

Jewellers noted strong sales, driven by both tradition and investment concerns. “Consumers realise gold is the best form of investment. People are buying medium to heavy jewellery ahead of the wedding season,” said Annargha Uuttiya Chowdhuury, director of Anjali Jewellers.

“Diamond jewellery is also in high demand as it can be worn at all times. Working women and young students are opting for lightweight gold and silver pieces in line with current fashion trends. A lot of men are buying gold brooches, chains, and bracelets,” he added.

Suvankar Sen of Senco Gold and Diamonds noted a dual trend: “We’re seeing both traditional spending and budget-conscious buying. Many are opting for 18K, 14K, and even 9K gold to keep the festive spirit alive without overspending.”

Vroom

Automobile dealerships also saw a surge in footfall and deliveries. At the Benchmark Interkrafts showroom in Topsia, the Mercedes-Benz dealer had 26 deliveries scheduled for Saturday. “Sales are up 20% compared to last year,” said CEO Neelmani Sharma. “Many buyers had held off purchases due to GST changes and scheduled delivery on Dhanteras.”

Among them was advocate Swatarup Banerjee, who took home a black EQS 450 SUV. “I bring home something new every Dhanteras. It’s a tradition,” he said.

At the Gajraj Kia and Gajraj Hyundai showrooms on EM Bypass in Kalikapur, over 120 cars were scheduled for delivery. “The post-GST price dip, along with additional dealer offers, created a double bonanza. Demand is very strong. Most customers wanted delivery on Dhanteras, but we had to refuse some due to logistical constraints,” said Akhil Agrawal, managing director of Gajraj Hyundai and Kia.

Many cars in Calcutta were damaged beyond repair during the calamitous rain in the early hours of September 23. That has also contributed to the surge in demand for new vehicles, he added.

Consumer durables

Stores selling electronics and home appliances reported brisk business. By 4pm, sales at the Great Eastern outlet in Kasba had already hit double digits for 50-inch TVs, with many customers also pre-booking dishwashers.

“Buying something new on Dhanteras is considered lucky,” said Vickey Singh, 45, from Picnic Garden, after purchasing a 1.5-tonne air-conditioner.

Khosla Electronics in Beckbagan opened early at 9am — instead of the usual 10:30 — to accommodate the festive rush. “We sold 30-35 TVs and a similar number of air-conditioners by evening,” said store manager Biswajit Shaw. “We’re expecting more buyers as the night progresses,” he added.

Outside another showroom in central Calcutta, a range of items lined the pavement, ready for delivery.

“Sales are up 30% from last year. The momentum has been building all week,” said Manoj Khosla, founder and MD of Khosla Electronics. “Air-conditioners, TVs, mixer grinders — everything is in demand.”