It’s Bidhannagar Mela time: Fair to continue till December 21; Bangladesh stalls return

Bidhannagar Mela (Utsav) has begun. The township’s favourite fair is on at Central Park from 2pm to 10pm, till December 21.

The fair, that is organised by Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation, was inaugurated on December 1. The date also happened to be the joint birthday of Sujit Bose, MLA and minister, and Sabyasachi Dutta, chairman of the Corporation. So during the inauguration ceremony, mayor Krishna Chakraborty called for a three-tier cake that was cut by the duo. The two, known to be political adversaries, happily fed each other slices.

Also in attendance were ministers Shashi Panja, Bratya Basu, Chandrima Bhattacharya, a host of councillors and other dignitaries.

“From the day after this fair ends residents start enquiring when it will begin the next year. Such is its popularity,” said the mayor. “The chief minister asked us to turn this fair into a festival and we have worked towards it. There are 500 stalls here with stage events every evening.”

Bose noted how footfall at the fair was ever-increasing, turning it into a hub for people to, not just shop but also, socialise. “At the end of the year, the Corporation brings you the gift of this fair,” said Dutta. “We have had to bring forward its dates to accommodate the Book Fair that will begin in end January.”

Stalls from Bangladesh, particularly those selling saris, are back this year. Last time they had to stay away due to the political situation but this time, 14 stalls have been reserved for them at the fair.

Take a look at some items that are up for grabs at the stalls.

RING WATCH

Stall: B39 These miniature timepiece are both functional and fashionable. “They come with stretchable bands to fit all sizes of fingers,” says Soheli Nag. “My products are all imported from Thailand and South Korea, and I also have a wide range jewellery and outfits.” Price: Rs 450

KAHWAH

Stall: K18 (near stage) Stall-keeper Manzoor Kashmirishares a legend about how this drink, loosely known as Kashmiri tea, got its name. “When a Mughal badshah first tasted this, he loved it so much that he uttered the word “wah’ (wow) 11 times. Eleven in Kashmiri is ‘kah’, and from then on it got christened kahwah meaning ‘11 wahs’,” hesays. The drink is ever-brewing with saffron and other spices in a traditional silver kettle called samavar and is garnished with almond, walnut and rose petals before serving. Price: Rs 50

STUDDED DENIM JACKETS

Stall: E5 This stall has fashionable denim jackets, leopard print blazers, and even soft shrugs that the stall keepers say are made of ostrich fur. “All our items are imported from Hong Kong and South Korea and so the designs resemble those seen on popular Korean series,” says Srilekha Bhattacharya of Style Twist. Price: Rs 2,900

TERRACOTTA OWL

Stall: J 14 and 15 Not all terracotta items are reddish in colour. “Those are Bankura terracottas. We are doing the Krishnanagar style,” says Subrata Naiya of the Banglar Hostoshilpo stall. “We have all kinds of showpieces but owls, auspicious for being Lakshmi’s vahana, are always top sellers. Ganesh and Durga are selling well too.” Price: Rs 130 for small, Rs 350 for large owls

MOUSE PADS

Stall: Near gate 1 This stall offers mouse pads with contemporary designs and quirky messages. “Our best-seller is the one that says ‘Poisha Nei (no money),’ smiles Reekparna Das of Sajghor Art. Another popular motif says ‘Bishakto Manush’, that is the title of a Fossils song and also features a caricature of its lead singer, rock icon Rupam Islam. Price: Rs 100

CLAY UTENSILS

Stall: C9 This stall is selling pots, pans, plates, glasses and water bottles – all made of “laal mati” from Rajasthan. “Cooking in clay pots allows higher nutrient retention,” says Amit Biswas. “This is what our ancestors would cook in.” They even have pressure cookers made of clay, with either clay or glass covers. The items are safe to use over both gas and microwave ovens. Price: Rs 200 for water bottle, Rs 1,500 for 4l pressure cooker

MAGNETS

Stall: K20 (in front of gate 1) This stall features wooden boards printed with a wide variety of pictures on one side. “Whichever one you choose, we’ll stick a magnet on the back and sell,” says Raj Kumar Prasad. The collection includes images of football clubs Mohun Bagan and East Bengal, footballer Cristiano Ronaldo, singer Arijit Singh and an impressive assortment of superstar Uttam Kumar in various poses. Price: Rs 50

SWING

Stall: M 3,4,5 These three-seater swings are ideal for both indoor and outdoor use. “The structure is made of wrought iron, seats of ‘parachute cloth’ and the shed atop will shield from the sun and rain,” says Abu Hassan of Matex Furniture. There is a single model and colour combination available— green-and-white. Price: Rs 16,000

TOUCH LAMPS

Stall: E4 These cute lamps have inbuilt sensors that allow it to switch on, off and change light colour with the tap of a hand. “The designs are child-friendly — such as animals and cartoon characters – and will keep kids entertained too,” says Safdar Hussain of the Freaky 99 stall. His shop is full of fun items and everything is on a flat 10 per cent discount. Price: Rs 648