Evergreen bloom gifts nights of fragrance

It’s fragrant, especially at night. It’s got glossy leaves and is evergreen. But the easiest way to describe this flower is through its white flowers, which are star or pinwheel-shaped. And this is why the Tagar is known as Pinwheel Flower.

This evergreen shrub or small tree thrives in tropical and subtropical regions. It is also called Crape Jasmine, East India Rosebay, Chandni etc. When its stems are broken, they leak milky latex, earning it another common name Milk Flower.

ADVERTISEMENT

It is native to India and Southeast Asia, including parts of China. Pinwheel is also commonly found in Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Myanmar, Thailand, Cambodia, Laos, and Vietnam. Tagar is popular in landscaping for its year-round blooms and pleasant scent. Beyond its aesthetic/ ornamental appeal, the Tagar is cultivated for its medicinal properties, and some species also refer to plants with pink or blue flowers. The horticultural name Tabernaemontana divaricata is the most common species. While the classic Tagar is white, other types exist, such as pink Tagar (Ervatamia coronaria).

The plant is used in garden beds, borders, hedges, and as a standalone plant due to its long-lasting flowers. Tagar or pinwheel is considered auspicious in many Indian traditions and is often used in religious offerings and ceremonies. In traditional medicine, the plant's roots are used for their soothing and sedative properties.

Petals and (right) leaves of the Pinwheel Flower plant

Light- The Tagar prefers a location with at least four to six hours of direct sunlight. Full shade can reduce blooming.

Soil- Needs well-draining loamy soil, fertile soil that is rich in organic content. Amend the soil with garden soil, compost, and sand for better drainage and fertility.

Watering- Keep the soil consistently moist but avoid over-watering. Water when the topsoil feels dry. Once established, it requires less water. Container plants need watering more frequently than those in the ground, as the soil dries out faster. Ensure the pot has drainage holes to prevent root rot.

Fertiliser- Monthly applications of organic (fermented mustard cake water or fish emulsion) or potassium and phosphorus-rich fertiliser are beneficial, especially during the flowering season. Fertilise during the growing season with a balanced (N:P:K -19:19:19) or slow-release fertiliser. Water your plant immediately after fertilising. Avoid over-fertilising, which can lead to more leaves than flowers.

Pruning- Regular pruning can help maintain shape and promote bushier growth. Prune spent flowers and overgrown branches. It is also important to remove any dead, damaged or infected branches or infected parts of the plant.

Pest and disease control- Inspect the plant regularly for pests like aphids and mealybugs. If pests are spotted, treat them with any regular pesticide or use eco-friendly neem oil, eucalyptus oil, or citrus oil.

Propagation- The Tagar plant’s propagation is done by taking stem cuttings from a healthy, non-flowering stem, removing the lower leaves, and planting the cutting in moist soil or a sandy medium. Keep the cutting in a warm, humid, and bright, but indirect, sunlit spot and water as needed to maintain moisture until roots system form, which can take a few weeks or a month depending on the conditions. Using rooting hormone can speed up the process.

Uses- Tagar or Pinwheel Flowers are used in traditional medicine for conditions like fever, inflammation, and stomach issues, as well as for eye infections and pain.

The Pinwheel wood is used for making incense and perfumes.