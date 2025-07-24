Gait test of Monojit Mishra begins; South Calcutta Law College body to discuss casual employees recruitment

A gait pattern analysis of Monojit Mishra, prime accused in the South Calcutta Law College gang-rape, started inside the Presidency jail on Wednesday. Police said his walking pattern would be matched with the person spotted in CCTV footage from the college on the night of the incident.

Mishra, 31, is in judicial remand.

The law college, where a 24-year-old student was allegedly gang-raped on June 25, will have its governing body meeting on Thursday to discuss the appointment of casual employees who had been appointed along with Mishra.

A former Trinamool student leader, Mishra was appointed a casual staffer through a governing body meeting in July 2024. He was removed from the post on July 1.

Constituting an internal complaints committee (ICC) and installing CCTV cameras on the campus will be taken up in the meeting.

Calcutta University on Tuesday removed Jatin Kumar Das, CU's dean of law, who was the convener of a team probing alleged irregularities at the law college. CU registrar Debasish Das said a member of the team has been appointed the convener.