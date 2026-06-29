Four men arrested after NRS harassment complaint

The superintendent of a women’s hostel at NRS Medical College and Hospital has alleged harassment by a group of men near the hostel inside the hospital premises. Police arrested four men on Saturday in connection with the complaint.

According to the complaint lodged at Entally police station, incidents of harassment took place on June 23 and again around 2.30am on June 27.

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“The complainant alleged that a group of unknown men used abusive language and made lewd gestures,” an officer of Entally police station said.

Police launched an investigation after receiving the complaint and identified the suspects with the help of local intelligence and CCTV footage.

The arrested men have been identified as Pappu Das, 25, Pappu Ram, 26, Bhola Das, 43, and Kishan Kumar, 41.

Investigators said all four are residents of Convent Road in Entally. They have been booked on charges related to outraging the modesty of a woman.

Police said they were also verifying whether any of the four had previous criminal records.