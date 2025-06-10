Former detective chief of Calcutta, Murli Dhar named Barrackpore top cop by state government

The state government replaced the commissioner of Barrackpore police, Ajay Kumar Thakur, with Murli Dhar, the former detective chief of Calcutta, on Monday.

Thakur, who took charge of the Barrackpore Police Commissionerate four months ago, was posted to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) in the rank of deputy inspector-general of police.

Murli Dhar is the director of the Swami Vivekananda State Police Academy in Barrackpore. He was removed from the post of detective chief of Calcutta in November.

The transfer of Barrackpore Police Commissionerate's top cop comes within a month of police arresting a Trinamool councillor of Titagarh municipality and his two aides for allegedly stockpiling explosives at a residential flat where a blast occurred.

Last week, a person allegedly close to Trinamool leaders in Sodepur was arrested after police recovered a cache of arms from his house, including four improvised country-made pipe guns and several rounds of ammunition, following a joint raid by officers from Kamarhati and Khardah police stations. Nayem Ansari was arrested from an acquaintance’s house on Elias Road in Agarpara.

"This is a regular transfer and has nothing to do with politics," a senior officer of the state home department said. "Both postings are significant, and two good officers have been selected."