Fly to Dubai in premium economy from July 18; enjoy fine dining & more leg room

Emirates airline is going to introduce premium economy service on its Calcutta-Dubai-Calcutta flights from July 18, the carrier announced on Monday.

The premium economy cabin with 24 seats offers an enhanced experience, including wider cream leather seats, increased legroom, adjustable headrests, deeper seat recline and raised cushioned leg rests.

ADVERTISEMENT

For those passengers seeking additional comfort and privacy during their journey, the section offers a refined upgrade from economy class.

Premium economy passengers can also enjoy a greater checked-in baggage allowance of 35kg and an additional 10kg of carry-on baggage, compared to the economy class section, which has allowances ranging from 20kg to 35kg, depending on the ticket type.

Passengers traveling on the Calcutta-Dubai route can now book premium economy seats on flight EK573, which operates four times a week — on Wednesdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. The flight departs from Calcutta at 8.45pm local time and reaches Dubai at 12.05am local time. Flight EK572 on the Dubai-Calcutta route, departs Dubai at 1.05pm local time and arrives in Calcutta at 7.15pm local time, said an airline official.

Sources said the flight now has a configuration of eight first-class, 42 business-class and 310 economy-class seats. Once the premium economy service starts, the configuration will change to eight first-class, 40 business-class, 24 premium-economy and 260 economy-class seats, they said.

In India, Emirates now offers the premium economy product in three cities — Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Ahmedabad.

A spokesperson for Emirates said passengers will be able to book premium-economy seats from Calcutta and then on flights going onwards from Dubai as well.

“We are delighted to introduce our highly-acclaimed premium economy experience to Calcutta. The response to our premium economy product in Mumbai, Bengaluru and Ahmedabad has been overwhelmingly positive, and we are confident that travellers in Calcutta will appreciate the blend of comfort, value, and thoughtful touches that make Emirates’ premium economy stand out,” said Mohammad Sarhan, Emirates’ vice-president, India and Nepal.

“The in-flight dining in premium economy includes a curated selection of regional dishes served on Royal Doulton fine China tableware with stainless steel cutlery. An extended beverage list featuring a range of premium wines, exclusive beverages and refreshments,” said an Emirates official.

Each seat is equipped with a 13.3-inch HD personal screen, offering access to a wide range of entertainment options on Emirates’ ice–in-flight entertainment system.

Tour operators said the introduction of premium economy seats in the Calcutta-Dubai sector would benefit many passengers.

“There is a huge demand for premium economy class seats, particularly in the medium and long-haul sectors. Many passengers cannot afford business class seats, which are usually more than three times the fare of economy class. In comparison, premium economy class seat fares are approximately 60 to 70 per cent more than economy class, providing more leg space and comfort,” said Anil Punjabi, national committee member, Travel Agents Federation of India, representing the eastern region.

A Calcuttan who recently flew from Calcutta to San Francisco via Singapore, said he booked premium economy class seats between Singapore and San Francisco.

“The long journey was not tiring at all because of more space and comfort,” he said.