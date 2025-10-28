Flight to China from Calcutta fully booked, few seats to be available at high fares from October 30

The daily direct flight from Calcutta to Guangzhou is fully booked for the next three days, until October 29, with only a few seats available at high fares from October 30 for the following four days, as of Monday evening.

IndiGo’s Calcutta-Guangzhou service was relaunched on Sunday night, with the first flight carrying 176 passengers. The journey takes approximately 3 hours and 35 minutes.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Demand for the Guangzhou flight is unprecedented. There are no seats for the next three days, and since November 1, only a few are available at higher fares. We haven’t seen such demand for a new flight even for Bangkok,” said Anil Punjabi of the Travel Agents Federation of India, eastern region.

IndiGo is operating an Airbus A320 Neo aircraft on the route, with 186 economy seats.

Sources cite several factors behind the high demand: the ongoing trade fair in Guangzhou, the city’s easy access to Hong Kong, and the fact that this is currently the only direct flight connecting India to Guangzhou. Many passengers are also connecting to other flights via the city.

The 138th Canton Fair, held in phases two and three from October 23 to 27 and October 31 to November 4, is a major draw. The fair showcases textiles, footwear, clothing, medical devices, toys and baby products.

A Calcutta-based leather goods businessman booked a seat on Tuesday night’s flight, paying ₹60,000 for the return fare. “I’m going to explore the Canton Fair,” he said on Monday. “Southern China is a manufacturing hub, and I regularly visit Guangzhou to source raw materials at competitive rates.”

Two weeks ago, he travelled to Guangzhou via Bangkok, which took nearly 12 hours due to layovers. “This time it’s just three and a half hours, with almost the same fare. The time saved is worth the extra cost,” he added.

An IndiGo spokesperson said: “Guangzhou is a global business hub for manufacturing and export logistics. Resuming connectivity from India caters to the growing demand... creating new opportunities for trade, investment and tourism.”

“IndiGo will also begin Delhi-Guangzhou flights from November 10,” the spokespersons said.

Pieter Elbers, CEO of IndiGo, said: “Guangzhou, as a major commercial hub, offers immense opportunities for Indian businesses, exporters and professionals. This will enhance bilateral ties, support MSMEs, and boost tourism, education, and healthcare in both countries.”

Sources said many passengers from other Indian cities, including Delhi and Mumbai, are booking seats on the Calcutta-Guangzhou flight.

Guangzhou, also known as Canton or Kwangchow, is located about 120km northwest of Hong Kong. The new flight also offers easier access to Hong Kong and Macau, with Hong Kong reachable within an hour via high-speed train from Guangzhou, making it an attractive short-haul destination for Calcutta travellers.