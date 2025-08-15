AC Block celebrates young academic achievers and 56 years of the Workshop for the Blind

AC Block recently felicitated two young residents who have topped public exams. One was Meghna Chakravorty, who ranked 79th in the civil service exams, and the other was Shriya Chaudhuri, who stood third in the ISC exams with a score of 99.5 per cent.

“I had scored 98 per cent in ICSE and had just aimed to beat that mark this time,” said Shriya, a humanities passout from DPS New Town. “I want to pursue law now but also have UPSC on my mind,” she said, smiling at Meghna, whom she met for the first time at the event.

Meghna wished her junior all the best and thanked all the uncles and aunties showering her with accolades. “My thakuma lives in this block,” said the girl whose home is in AK Block. “Neighbours have seen me here from my childhood, and it feels like I’m completing one circle in life today before starting the next.”

Workshop for the Blind foundation day

The girls were felicitated by minister and MLA Sujit Bose in the presence of councillors Ratna Bhaumik and Tulsi Sinha Roy. “I’m proud to have you both in my jurisdiction,” said Bose.

“Ever since her results came out, Shriya has been getting honoured at various events but this one is closest to our hearts since it is in our own neighbourhood,” said her mother Madhurima Chaudhuri. Meghna’s grandmother Purnima Chakravorty looked on too, beaming. “I have no words to express my joy,” is all she could utter.

A health camp was also held at the community hall simultaneously, covering blood pressure, sugar, ECG, eye check up etc. It was conducted in association with Manipal Hospitals. “While we hold this health camp annually, this time we learnt about our youngsters’ achievements in time to fete them too. This is sure to inspire others in the block,” said Tapesh Majumder, president of organsing body.

The journey began in 1970, in a tiny, battered old house in Dum Dum. It was there that Tulsi Narayan Chakraborty, along with a few other visually impaired, yet visionary, individuals decided that blindness should not reduce them to being viewed as victims.

They started the Workshop for the Blind, that is now based in LB Block, and that has recently celebrated its 56th foundation day.

A performance at Bengal Library Association in FD Block

The event began with their anthem Egiye cholo, written by Chakraborty. “Our society was formed to help visually impaired people, especially women, find a means of becoming independent. In a world where such girls were considered a burden and a source of anxiety to their families, our group trained them to become self-reliant,” said secretary Chandan Mukherjee.

The Workshop teaches students to make incense sticks, phenyl, posters, and handicraft items, and plans are underway to start making condiments, paper plates, and candles too.

The society also teaches music, taught by Madhumita Chatterjee. “Music has no connection to the eyes. That’s why most of us listen to music with our eyes closed. Our vision often distract us, but in their case, all their attention is focused on the music.”

The event had its own share of Rabindrasangeet, recitation and other cultural performances. Sujit Karmakar and Rajesh Das, both visually impaired, played the harmonium and tabla, respectively.

Kakoli Barui, who first joined the society as a student and is now one of its most valued employees, agreed. “Had it not been a place of love, I wouldn’t have stayed for almost 25 years,” she said. “Even if I don’t feel well, this institute lifts my spirits, and so I keep coming back,” she said.



