Five key officials face action; IPS, senior IAS officer showcaused over Messi muddle 

The inquiry commission on Tuesday showcaused two senior police officers, and suspended another for the fiasco at the Salt Lake Stadium during Lionel Messi’s visit.

The commission also showcaused an officer of the rank of principal secretary and removed another from the post of the CEO of the stadium. A look at who the officers in the dock are:

Rajeev Kumar, director-general of police, Bengal

Bengal’s senior-most IPS officer, Kumar, is from the 1989 batch of the Bengal cadre. He is to retire in January.

Kumar has held several important posts, like being the police commissioner of Calcutta and Bidhannagar.

Best known for his investigative skills, Kumar has also served as the deputy inspector-general of police, CID (operations), and additional director-general of police (CID).

Kumar took over as the Bengal DGP in December 2023.

Kumar in Messi fiasco

Along with other senior officers of Bengal Police, Kumar had attended meetings with the organisers of the show. After Messi left in a huff and the event got derailed, Kumar went to see him off at the airport. It is from there that the prime accused, Satadru Dutta, was picked up.

Commission’s action

Kumar was showcaused and asked to clarify within 24 hours of communication why such mismanagement and lapses happened in the stadium and why proper coordination with those concerned, including the private organiser, was not carried out.

Mukesh, commissioner of police, Bidhannagar

A 2006-batch IPS officer of the Bengal cadre, Mukesh has served as the inspector-general in Intelligence Bureau, and as SP in Murshidabad, Bankura, and Birbhum, and as deputy inspector-general of police (Barasat Range). Mukesh had served as Bidhannagar commissioner earlier.

Mukesh in Messi fiasco

He was in charge of the whole event. Mukesh was seen trying to enter Messi’s inner ring but was stopped by the CRPF personnel who had formed a cordon around the football star. Sources in the police said, realising the simmering discontent in the stands, the Bidhannagar CP was trying to convey to the organisers that they needed to widen the ring so Messi could be spotted from the galleries. He allegedly could not send that message on time.

Commission’s action

The inquiry commission showcaused Mukesh seeking clarification within 24 hours about the role and conduct of the Bidhannagar commissionerate in the management of the event.

Aneesh Sarkar, deputy commissioner (Bidhannagar)

A 2014-batch IPS officer, Sarkar has served in Junglemahal, Murshidabad, the state CID and Bidhannagar police.

Sarkar, who is trained in jungle warfare, has successfully handled big law-and-order situations in the past.

Sarkar in Messi fiasco

Sarkar was the divisional deputy commissioner under whose jurisdiction Salt Lake Stadium is located. Sarkar had announced before the event that water bottles would not be allowed inside the stadium on Saturday. However, water bottles were being openly sold inside at a premium.

Commission’s action

The commission has initiated departmental proceedings against him and placed Sarkar under suspension for alleged “negligence in his duties and responsibilities on the day of the event”.

Rajesh Kumar Sinha, principal secretary, youth affairs and sports

A 1997-batch IAS officer, he is also the principal secretary of the housing department with additional charge of youth services and sports, and principal secretary of the disaster management and civil defence department.

He has also served as principal secretary in the transport department and the CEO of the Kolkata Metropolitan Development Authority (KMDA) for a brief period.

Sinha in Messi fiasco

Being in charge of youth services and sports, Sinha acted as the coordinator for the state sports department.

Commission’s action

Sinha has been showcaused and asked to submit clarification on why the mismanagement and lapses happened.

Deb Kumar Nandan, CEO of Vivekananda Yuva Bharati Krirangan

Nandan, a retired WBCS officer, has served as an additional district magistrate and an additional executive officer in the South 24-Parganas Zilla Parishad. He has also served as joint secretary in the youth services and sports department.

Nandan in Messi fiasco

Nandan, being the CEO of the stadium, was part of the organisers’ coordination team.

Commission’s action

The commission removed him from the post with immediate effect for his alleged “role in mismanagement and the lapses in proper conduct of the event”.