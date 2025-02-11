MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
First year MTech student found dead on MAKAUT campus

Sayani Das, 23, a resident of Durgapur, allegedly fell from the fifth floor of the academic building around 9pm

Subhasish Chaudhuri Published 11.02.25, 07:20 AM
Representational image

Representational image File image

A first year MTech student was found dead on the Maulana Abul Kalam Azad University of Technology (MAKAUT) campus in Nadia’s Haringhata on Monday night.

Sayani Das, 23, a resident of Durgapur, allegedly fell from the fifth floor of the academic building around 9pm.

Some students spotted her lying in a pool of blood and attempted to rush her to a hospital. However, they alleged that the university ambulance driver could not be located.

With no alternative, the students took her to Haringhata Rural Hospital in an e-rickshaw. By the time she arrived, doctors declared her brought dead.

Students claimed that the critically injured girl remained unattended for nearly an hour as they searched for the ambulance driver.

Enraged by the alleged negligence of the university administration, the students later returned to the campus and blocked NH12 in front of the university gate. When university registrar Partha Pratim Lahiri arrived at the spot, he faced protests from the students, who gheraoed him.

Lahiri remained confined till the filling of this report.

A large police contingent reached also the spot.

A senior officer from Haringhata police station indicated that preliminary findings suggested suicide. “The exact cause of death can only be confirmed after the autopsy,” he said.

Maulana Abul Kalam Azad University Of Technology (MAKAUT) MTech
