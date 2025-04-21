MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Monday, 21 April 2025

Fire breaks out in north Kolkata building, two injured in early morning blaze

The incident happened on Pathuriaghata Street in the Jorabagan police station area

PTI Published 21.04.25, 11:09 AM
Representational Image

Representational Image File picture

Two persons were injured in a fire that broke out on the top floor of a four-storeyed building in north Kolkata in the early hours of Monday, an official said.

The incident happened on Pathuriaghata Street in the Jorabagan police station area, he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The blaze was brought under control by 10 fire engines around 8.30 am, he added.

Two men, rescued from the building in an unconscious state, were rushed to a local hospital, police said.

The cause of the fire was being investigated, they said.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

What BJP can't, Nishikant Dubey can: Hatchet man’s rabid record that party pussyfoots on

From Supreme Court to ex-CEC SY Quraishi to TMC leader Mahua Moitra, Dubey spares none
Farooq Abdullah
Quote left Quote right

Violence in West Bengal direct fallout of growing Hindu-Muslim divide in country

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT