Fire breaks out at eatery near New Market in Kolkata, five fire tenders pressed into service

The blaze, which was reported at 8.26 am, was brought under control at 9.55 am, the Fire Brigade official said

PTI Published 01.02.25, 11:13 AM
A fire broke out at an eatery in central Kolkata's Esplanade area on Saturday morning, an official said.

The blaze, which was reported at 8.26 am, was brought under control at 9.55 am, the Fire Brigade official said.

Five fire tenders were pressed into service to bring the blaze under control at the eatery near New Market, he said.

No one was injured in the incident, he added.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

