Blaze at Dey’s Medical plant in Ballygunge sparks concern over chemical storage

A massive fire broke out at the factories of Dey’s Medical on Saturday afternoon, fire fighters still fighting to get flames under control

Our Web Correspondent Published 02.08.25, 08:33 PM

Pictures by: Soumyajit Dey

A fire broke out at the premises of Dey’s Medical Stored Manufacturing Limited in at 62, Bondel road in Ballygunge area on Saturday evening.

The firefighters were engaged in dowsing the flames till late in the evening. Around 10 fire tenders had been rushed to the spot.

The firefighter created an opening for the smoke to escape while they sprayed the building with water to contain the flames.

No injuries have been reported yet.

Local police reached the spot soon after the incident, even as firefighters faced challenges accessing the plant through its narrow lanes. Workers, many of whom experienced breathing difficulties from the dense smoke, said maintenance work was ongoing when the blaze broke out. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

“The fire tenders were diverted through alternate routes to reach the site,” said a source.

The situation remains challenging as the facility reportedly houses a large quantity of chemicals and other flammable materials, making it difficult to ascertain when the blaze can be fully brought under control.

The local residents have long raised concerns about the storage of chemicals in such a densely populated area.

(With PTI inputs)

