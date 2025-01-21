Fire breaks out at building near Park Circus station, disrupting train services

A fire broke out at a godown of rubber items and a bakery on the top floor of a two-storey building on Tiljala Road, adjoining Park Circus station, on Monday afternoon, police said.

The blaze prompted Eastern Railway to disconnect the overhead power supply on the chord line for over 20 minutes and slow down the movement of trains along the Ballygunge-Park Circus-Sir Gurudas Halt-Kankurgachi line.

It took 10 fire tenders over an hour to bring the flames under control, the police said. No one was injured.

The fire broke out at the godown on the top floor of a two-storeyed building around 3.20pm and spread to a bakery adjoining it, the police said.

The area around the railway platform was filled with thick dark fumes, prompting a section of passengers on platform 1 of the Park Circus station to raise the alarm.

Soon, three fire tenders reached the spot and seven others joined them shortly from fire stations adjoining Park Circus.

Firefighters said the location of the building in a narrow lane made it difficult to access it with water jets.

The flames and black fumes made it difficult to identify the site of the fire.

“We had to take water pipes through the platform to reach the fire site because that was the shortest route,” a senior fire department officer said. “Some of the residents joined us in the firefighting.”

With firefighters struggling to reach the seat of the fire, some youths in the area broke a portion of a window on the ground floor of the building so that water pipes could be taken inside.

“The exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. Forensic experts will visit the spot on Tuesday,” said an officer of Karaya police station.