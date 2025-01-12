Fire at a food court adjoining Sealdah station, police barricade area and divert traffic

A fire at a shop in Sealdah Food Express, the food court adjoining Sealdah station, prompted police to divert station-bound traffic for some time and barricade the area to facilitate fire fighting on Saturday afternoon, police said.

The fire broke out a fast food shop at the food court around 4pm, the police said.

A section of daily passengers and onlookers spotted huge flames leaping out of the outlet.

Four fire tenders were pressed into action to ensure the flames didn’t spread, the police said.

There are rows of shops next to the one that caught fire.

Other shops were shut down and customers were asked to vacate the food court to make way for fire-fighting, the police said.

“Sealdah station is a crowded area. The East-West metro station is also situated in the same area. All necessary precautions were taken to ensure the fire didn’t spread,” said a senior officer of Entally police station.

“Vehicles headed towards the station were diverted for some time. No one was injured,” said the officer.

Fire department officials said the flames was brought under control within an hour.

The shop has been sealed for forensic experts to collect samples so that the exact cause of the fire could be identified.