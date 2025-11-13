Finnish dolls at Nehru museum: Moomin family toys bring adventure to Kolkata kids

Toys from Finland, representing four of the “cherished characters” from the Nordic country’s Moomin stories, will now be up for some adventure at the Nehru Children’s Museum.

On Tuesday, the ambassador of Finland handed over toys to the museum, which has a collection of over 1,100 dolls from 98 countries. Finland made its entry into the museum with the Moomin family.

“These toys represent four of the most cherished characters from Finland’s famous Moomin stories: Moomintroll, Moominpappa, Mommimamma, Snorkmaiden.... The Moomins really are among the most-loved storybook characters. They are gentle, curious, and always ready for adventure. Their stories teach us about friendship, courage, and the importance of being true to yourself,” Finland ambassador Kimmo Lahdevirta said.

Lahdevirta said the stories of the Moomin family have delighted readers for nearly 80 years and continue to inspire generations worldwide.

“We hope the Moomins will make many friends here in Kolkata also, and they inspire children to dream big, read, and to explore the world with curiosity, courage, and kindness,” he said.

The Nehru Children’s Museum started in 1972.

“Over the years, different embassies have enriched our collection. My grandfather, the founder of the museum, Jugal Srimal, did a world tour in the 70s and in the initial years of the museum collected dolls from 60 nations,” said secretary Indrani Sengupta.

“During the winter break, we have many kids coming to see the dolls. Their only grouse is we don’t allow them to play with them,” Sengupta said.

The ambassador expressed his delight at being in a place that celebrates “imagination, creativity, and the joy ofchildhood”.

The ambassador wasaccompanied by his wife, PiaLahdevirta.