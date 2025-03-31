Festival-eve buzz at shopping hubs with last minute shoppers on the occasion of Eid

A resident of Kaikhali came to buy sewai(vermicelli). A banker from Garden Reach came for kurtas. A student from Budge Budge came to buy a prayer mat.

City markets teemed with last-minute shoppers on the eve of Eid on Sunday.

If the day was crowded, the shopping hubs were bursting at the seams in the evening.

Shabreen Kauser, 32, homemaker from Kaikhali, had come to Zakaria Street with her two-year-old daughter.

“I have come mainly for some sewai. I have some at home. But we are expecting many guests tomorrow. I don’t want any shortage of food,” said Kauser.

Md Atif, a BCom student, came to buy a prayer mat. “I also bought some attar,” he said.

Arsalan Ahmed, a trader selling menswear, said his store will remain open through the night.

Md Qamar, 13, came with his uncle, Md Shadaab, to buy a Pathani suit.

“I always wear new clothes on Eid,” said the Class VII student as his uncle and the store-owner helped him try on a suit.

Shadaab, who works with a private bank, said he was very busy as the financial year came to a close.

“Thank god it is a Sunday. Eid shopping with my ne-phew is an annual ritual,” he said.

A few kilometres away, New Market, too, was packed with last-minute shoppers on Sunday evening.

Women went from one store to another looking for bangles to match their outfits or the choicest pairs of earrings.

“New Market is the go-to place for jewellery. I always shop here before Eid,” said a shopper.