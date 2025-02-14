FE Block opts for CCTV cover

FE Block is set to go under electronic vigilance, joining a limited number of blocks in Salt Lake.

A ceremonial demonstration was given on the day of Saraswati puja when residents were shown the feed from two temporarily installed cameras at the community centre. Installation of cameras with permanent connections will start from the end of this week.

“The thought was in our minds for seven-eight years now. The decision was finally passed last June in our annual general meeting. We started discussions in earnest since last Puja. The project will be undertaken in phases according to the amount of funds getting raised,” said Aloke Kumar Chowdhury, the block president.

It has been decided to start with Lane 10, which is the street running by the entrance to the community hall towards the plot reserved for Rabindra Bhavan. “We had proposed to install 17 cameras in the first phase but now it seems 19 will be needed,” said Pranab Kumar Das, convenor of the block’s CCTV installation committee.

The first phase of installation will cover the lanes 10, 3 and 5A, the last being the one running from Bidhannagar Municipal School to Lane 5. “We are starting with Lane 10 as it will cover the entrances to several lanes in the block,” Das explained.

While Rs 3.5 lakh has been raised, the expenditure for the first phase has been pegged at Rs 5.5 lakh.

The president issued an earnest appeal to the neighbours who attended the event to come forward to contribute. “To cover the entire block, it will take us around Rs 16 lakh. It is not possible to get it from our block fund. The project will be a success only if all of you come forward to help,” he said. A circular has also been issued to this effect.

The committee members are optimistic. “The best part of the system is the monitoring will not be centralised. Anyone can see the feed in real time on his or her mobile screen online by punching in the password for the lane. And they can see it sitting in any corner of the world. Many residents have told us that they would feel safe to keep an eye on their house to check if their car is parked safely or if the gate is properly shut,” said Das.

While individuals will have the password to the feed on their own lane, the committee members will have all the passwords to keep an eye on the entire block.

The other feature of the technology they have opted for is the audio component. “The cameras can record voice. So if a person is attacked within 10-20m of any of the cameras, his or her scream will get recorded. This is bound to help in case, for instance, the attacked person recognises the attacker and shouts the name out,” Das explained.

The committee members have identified one big challenge of having an extensive CCTV cover is maintenance. “We are planning to go for modular installation. That way if there is a fault anywhere, repairs will involve only that segment,” said Das.

Should residents pool in to install CCTV on lanes in their block? Write to saltlake@abp.in