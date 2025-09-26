Far away from Calcutta: Taj’s serene weekend picturesque riverine getaway in Raichak

The Taj brand now offers a picturesque riverine weekend getaway barely 60km from the heart of Calcutta.

On Thursday, the Indian Hotels Company (IHCL) announced the opening of Taj Ganga Kutir Resort and Spa in Raichak, South 24-Parganas.

The Tatas, who own the iconic Taj brand, have collaborated with the Ambuja Neotia Group, developers of Ganga Kutir, Raichak on Ganges, and two other properties on the riverbank.

The new property will be managed by Taj. Set within a sprawling 100-acre estate, the resort has 155 rooms, restaurants and a spa.

“Raichak, near the confluence of the majestic Ganga and the Bay of Bengal, offers a unique setting reflecting the rich essence of Bengal. With the launch of Taj Ganga Kutir Resort and Spa, IHCL reinforces its commitment to expanding into distinctive destinations that our country offers,” said Puneet Chhatwal, managing director and chief executive officer, IHCL.

With the addition of the new resort, the IHCL will have seven hotels across its four brands in Calcutta. The Ambuja Neotia Group has also developed Taj Taal Kutir and Taj City Centre, New Town.

Harshavardhan Neotia, chairman, Ambuja Neotia Group, said: “Taking forward our successful partnership with IHCL, this festive season, we are pleased to unveil Taj Ganga Kutir, the fifth addition to the ‘Kutir’ collection in Raichak. The development is not only an extension of our shared commitment to hospitality excellence but also a step towards unlocking the region’s tourism potential and fostering local livelihoods.”

Sources said the new resort by the Hooghly was promising for Calcutta.

“A weekend getaway near Calcutta is getting the Taj brand name for the first time. Calcutta lags way behind cities like Delhi and Mumbai in this aspect,” said one of them.

However, the trip from Calcutta to Raichak, using the congested Diamond Harbour Road, can be quite taxing.

“Calcutta has a robust wedding market. The new resort can be an attractive destination for weddings and, gradually, the meetings, incentives, conferences, and exhibitions segment as well,” said an official.