Fair mascots made in New Town: SNU student creates swan couple

The Book Fair has got mascots in its 48th year. “Better late than never,” said Tridib Chatterjee, the guild president. “We thought of it last year itself but there was no time. This year, with Saraswati puja happening within the Book Fair dates, we thought this was the most opportune moment,” he added.

Hasho and Hashi won hearts at first sight as soon as the swan couple were spotted dawdling about in the fair grounds on Tuesday evening. While beaming children walked up to shake their hands, a 21-year-old watched them blinking back tears.

This was Ashmita Dey, a second year student from Sister Nivedita University’s School of Media Communication, Fine Arts and Design. Asmita, a Guwahati girl now residing in DA Block of New Town, is doing her B.Sc in animation and graphics.

“They are my babies. It was such an emotional moment to see them in person,” said Ashmita.

She learnt about the need for a mascot around Durga puja from the student volunteers who had worked in the university’s Book Fair team last year. “Later my teachers also asked me. It was to be a couple of swans as they are mounts of Goddess Saraswati, and therefore linked to books. The brief was they had to be cute, bubbly and loveable for all,” said the girl, who grew up watching animation shows on Hungama and Pogo channels.

But Donald Duck, Walt Disney’s famous creation, was not an inspiration for Ashmita when she sat down with the drawing board. “He is a duck; these are swans,” she explained.

After she prepared the first draft, there was a lot of brainstorming. “We had to give several presentations at the guild office,” she said.

The swans have a nerdy look with glasses. “They are both full of wisdom and a bit chubby. Hashi wears a sari, to accentuate their Bengali identity,” said Ashmita.

Once the logo for the focus country was chosen, the outfit was decided to be a combination of blue, green and orange. “The colours will change every year, depending on the logo of the focus country,” said Ashmita, who expects to be involved with the look change in the next two years till the end of her university days. “And even afterwards, I hope I am allowed to dress my kids,” she smiled.

The figures are six feet tall. On being asked whether the people inside the costumes were unable to see and were dependent on guards cordoning them, Anwesha said they could see through the partially open beaks.

The girl, who studied science in school, had travelled to Calcutta only after convincing her parents to let her take up an arts course for graduation. “I want to show them that this was a correct decision and this is a big step in that direction. They too are overwhelmed that I have made such a contribution to the city,” said the girl whose parents stay in Assam but who had relatives in Salt Lake and Rajarhat.