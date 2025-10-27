Eight injured after fire breaks out in south Kolkata’s Beltala slum

Eight people were injured as a fire broke out at a slum in south Kolkata's Beltala area on Monday afternoon, officials said.

A fire engine managed to put off the flames in an hour, they said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The blaze is suspected to have been triggered by an LPG cylinder blast around 2 pm, they added.

Also Read Hospitals report spike in respiratory illnesses, pregnancy complications after Diwali in Kolkata

Eight residents of the slum received burn injuries, officials said.

They were admitted to a nearby hospital.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.