Secondary teacher interview list out, SSC to call 40,000-odd candidates for interview

The school service commission (SSC) on Friday released a list of close to 40,000 candidates who will be called for interviews for teacher posts in the secondary level of government-aided schools.

A notice uploaded on the commission’s website on Friday evening said: “The preliminary interview list for Classes IX and X is being hereby published on our website. The candidates in this will be first called for verification. Schedule for the same will be notified later.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Candidates can also see their results by logging onto a link mentioned in the notice.

The list was prepared based on the candidates’ performance in the written test (60 marks), academic scores (up to 10 marks, depending on postgraduate exam results), and teaching experience (up to 10 marks, applicable to in-service teachers).

The published list, available on the SSC website, includes each candidate’s score in the State Level Selection Test (SLST) out of 60 marks, academic score out of 10 marks, and teaching experience out of 10.

The total number of posts on offer is 23,514.

SSC chairperson Siddhartha Majumdar said the interview schedule will be announced “in due course”.

The document verification schedule for shortlisted candidates “will be announced soon”, he said.

“Now, we are carrying out the interviews of the shortlisted candidates for the higher secondary level (XI and XII). This is likely to go on till the year-end. We have to work out a slot for the document verification in between,” said Majumdar.

“We are hopeful of starting the interview of the shortlisted candidates for the appointment of teachers at the secondary level (Classes IX and X) by the end of this year,” he added.

An SSC official said publishing “a detailed break-up” of scores was aimed at ensuring transparency in the selection process.

During the document verification, the SSC will check the academic scores submitted by candidates in their online applications, which were based on their undergraduate marks.

“Errors in academic score calculations led to terminations in the last selection process, and the commission wants to avoid a repeat,” an SSC official said.

The online application window was open from June 16 to July 21.

The SSC conducted the Class XII selection test on September 14, and the Class X SLST on September 7.

The results of the September 14 test were published earlier, on November 7. The results for Classes IX and X were published on November 24.

The Supreme Court, which terminated the jobs of 17,209 teachers on April 3, wanted the fresh recruitment process to be completed by December 31. The commission has said it will approach the apex court seeking an extension.

Metro reported on Friday that the commission will inform the Supreme Court that it cannot complete the ongoing teacher recruitments within the deadline because of a wave of fresh court cases.

The court proceedings and interim orders have slowed the interviews and document verification, making the timeline unattainable, the SSC said.