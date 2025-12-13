Icon returns, Calcutta braces for Messi mania; excitement and responsibility in main role

The reigning monarch of world football lands in the Mecca of Indian football early Saturday.

His stay will last just over 12 hours, but the itinerary is crammed with events: from the virtual unveiling of a 70-foot statue in Lake Town to a friendly match at Salt Lake Stadium alongside another monarch, Shah Rukh Khan, chief minister Mamata Banerjee and former India skipper Sourav Ganguly.

Shah Rukh took to X to express his excitement, posting: “This time round not planning my Knights in Kolkata... and hoping the day Ride is completely ‘Messi’. See you guys one the 13th at the Salt Lake Stadium.”

A partially covered 70-feet statue of Argentine footballer and 2022 FIFA World Cup winning captain Lionel Messi, seen amid preparations for his scheduled visit to Kolkata PTI

Messi last visited Calcutta in September 2011. It was a memorable season for the icon that saw him score a staggering 73 goals in all competitions for Barcelona, breaking records, winning La Liga, the Champions League, and the Ballon d’Or.

Messi 2.0 arrives as a World Cup winner, having filled the only blank in his glittering career by leading Argentina to glory in Qatar in 2022.

The streets of Calcutta are abuzz with Messi fever. Giant cutouts, buzzing tea-stall discussions and social-media chatter dominate the build-up. In 2011, over 80,000 fans watched him live. This time, organisers expect a full house at the 65,000-capacity Salt Lake Stadium.

Landing

The Argentine, on the GOAT India tour, is scheduled to land at the Calcutta airport around 1.30am on Saturday and will check into the Hyatt Regency. Authorities have issued strict advisories to airport staff to prevent chaos in the terminal.

Hotel event

Messi will attend a “meet and greet” at the hotel between 9.30am and 10.30am.

He will then virtually inaugurate his 70-foot statue at Lake Town — a decision taken to avoid the massive crowd a physical appearance might draw.

At the stadium

Messi is expected to reach Salt Lake Stadium between 11.15am and 11.25am.

Shah Rukh, Mamata and Sourav are slated to arrive between 11.30am and noon.

The programme will end around 1.05pm, after which Messi will leave for Hyderabad around 2pm.

Police bandobast

Bidhannagar city police have put extensive arrangements in place. “There will be checking at multiple points. People carrying tickets will be checked at the gate and again inside. Men and women will be frisked separately. Tickets will be scanned to ensure no one can use a fake ticket,” deputy commissioner (Bidhannagar) Aneesh Sarkar said on Thursday.

The programme begins at 10am. Stadium gates will open at 7am to give spectators a three-hour window to enter.

“Parking will be available at earmarked grounds as well as private lots at Mani Square, City Centre, West Side Pavilion and East Side Pavilion,” said Nima Norbu Bhutia, deputy commissioner (traffic), Bidhannagar police.

Vehicle restrictions

Kolkata Police have imposed curbs on the movement of goods vehicles from 6am till the event ends. Diversions will be in place: