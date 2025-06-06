MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Eid prayers in DF Block ground 

This is the second time that the venue is being used for this purpose after If-ul-fitr earlier in the year

A Staff Reporter Published 06.06.25, 12:21 PM
The women’s prayer enclosure at DF Park in New Town, during the Eid-ul-Fitr namaz earlier this year  

The women's prayer enclosure at DF Park in New Town, during the Eid-ul-Fitr namaz earlier this year   Sourced by the Telegraph

The NKDA playground in DF Block will be the venue for Eid prayers on Saturday. Namaz will be read, conducted by Hafeez Iqramul Molla, at the Action Area 1 venue near New Town police station.



“The authorities had allowed us the use of this ground in a letter at the start of the year for both Id-ul-fitr and Id-ul-Zoha,” said Syed Humayun Siraj, convenor of Secular Forum of New Town, which is organising the prayer in association with New Town Citizens Welfare Fraternity.

This is the fourth venue being used for Eid prayers in New Town ever since the NKDA Community Centre near Biswa Bangla Gate was offered in 2023 for Eid-ul-fitr. That year, the Bakrieid prayers were held at the ground beside Axis Mall. In 2024, the New Town Mela Ground was used for namaz.

Prayers will start from 7.30 am and about 1,000 people are expected to attend. “Last time, 400 women had taken part,” said Yasmin Rehman, one of the organisers.

Eid-ul-Fitr New Town Kolkata Development Authority (NKDA)
