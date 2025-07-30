Chaos unfolds on Day 1 of Metro station closure, many unaware turn up, turned away at gates

The first day of the indefinite closure of Kavi Subhash (New Garia) Metro station of the north-south corridor (Blue Line) led to a torrid time for many passengers.

Unaware of the closure, many of them turned up at the station to board a train like they do every day, only to be turned away at the gates.

ADVERTISEMENT

Passenger services to New Garia station were indefinitely suspended on Monday after cracks were detected in the columns of the platform.

Metro authorities blamed the cracks on a subsidence of the platform because of heavy rains. The entire station has to be rebuilt before it is declared fit for passenger services, said Metro officials.

Until New Garia station is rebuilt, Shahid Khudiram (Dhalai Bridge) will be

the terminal station on the south on the Blue Line for

passengers.

On Tuesday, several autos charged ₹50 from a passenger for a ride between New Garia and Dhalai Bridge. It is more than double the usual fare, alleged passengers.

New Garia Metro and suburban railway stations share the same compound, like Dum Dum in the north. New Garia Metro station saw a daily average footfall of over 25,000 passengers, said sources.

Metro officials said the overhaul of the station will begin from Wednesday.

“The work can be divided into two parts — minor and major. The minor work will start tomorrow. For the major work, a tender has to be floated. We hope to do it soon, so that the job starts before Durga Puja,” said an official.

Several Metro officials have said that the design of the station is flawed, and multiple “red flags” were detected even before the subsidence.

“A tender was floated a few months ago. But it had to be cancelled following some technical issues,” said a source.