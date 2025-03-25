Eden breach: Bail with restrictions for 18-year-old Kohli fan, no entry inside ground

The 18-year-old Virat Kohli fan arrested for breaching Eden’s security ring during the inaugural IPL match on Saturday was granted bail on Monday, but asked not to be at Eden Gardens or its adjoining areas during the remaining matches.

Rhituparno Pakhira, a resident of Burdwan who wrote his higher secondary

examinations this year, got bail after a one-day police remand.

“The magistrate, however, ordered that he should not be allowed to enter Eden Gardens or its adjoining areas during the remaining matches,” said a lawyer who was in court on Monday.

Kolkata Police, who made the arrest citing the security breach and possible implications on the safety of the players, said they would seek help from the teenager’s family besides surveilling the area to execute the order.

The court on Monday also said that this (breach) should be a “lesson” for the police about lapses in their security arrangements.

Senior officers of Kolkata Police held a review meeting at the police headquarters in Lalbazar on Monday to discuss means to increase security inside Eden Gardens.

Police sources said there would be additional deployment in the stadium and officers posted in the peripheral ring would have to turn their backs to the field and face the audience.

An officer said those posted at the periphery would be asked to be alert to any unusual movement in the crowd so that any violator can be intercepted before he or she can breach the safety ring of the players.

“Several points were discussed to tighten the security at the stadium. We cannot compromise the safety and security of the players,” said a senior IPS officer.

Pakhira, who was in the stands, scaled the fence in the G Block, jumped over the perimeter wall into the field and ran uninterrupted to reach Virat Kohli in the middle.

Pakhira dived to Kohli’s feet and then rose and gave his idol a hug.

Seconds later, two men arrived and dragged Pakhira away.

The magistrate asked about the youth in detail.

The prosecution wanted his remand.

“At this, the magistrate asked why his police remand was needed,” said a lawyer.

The lawyer quoted the magistrate as saying: “There is no evidence that he tried to cause physical harm to the player or was carrying anything dangerous. There is no evidence of him applying any criminal force either. Hence bail is being granted.”