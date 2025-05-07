ED raids four locations across city over MBBS quota irregularities

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) raided at least four locations across the city on Tuesday while probing the alleged irregularities in the admission process in private medical colleges under the NRI quota.

The central agency officers raided the office of an “education centre” in New Town and at least two more addresses — one in Ballygunge and the other in the Park Circus area to interrogate people whose names have emerged in the alleged irregularity.

Sources said a person whose New Town home-cum-office was searched on Tuesday allegedly ran an education centre that procured and sold forged documents needed to establish a student’s eligibility to apply for the NRI quota.

Raids were also carried out at the residences of two women in Ballygunge and Park Circus.

Sources said they were looking for evidence related to the preparation of fake documents used to help ineligible candidates obtain medical seats through the NRI quota.

A few months ago, 18 premises, including seven medical colleges across Bengal, including one in Jadavpur, were searched for documents related to the admissions through the NRI quota. Several names had emerged during the searches and seizures that resulted in the fresh raids on Tuesday.