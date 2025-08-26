E-forms for tenant and domestic help verification and better monitoring: Police

The city police on Monday announced online forms for tenant and domestic help verification, urging residents to fill and submit them for better security monitoring of their homes and neighbourhoods.

“Tenant and domestic help verification is not just a procedural formality, but is a crucial crime prevention and community safety measure. Unverified tenants or employees can be exploited by criminal elements, and timely verification significantly reduces risks of offences such as theft, burglary, fraud, and other security concerns,” stated a Kolkata Police post on its social media page.

ADVERTISEMENT

The police released two links to Google Forms on its social media pages and

handles.

The post also mentioned that submitting such data was mandatory according to an existing order issued by Kolkata Police commissioner Manoj Verma.

The move comes days after an ayah hired as a caregiver for an octogenarian couple was arrested along with an accomplice for the murder of the elderly woman.

Bijaya Das, 82, and her husband Prasanta Das, 87, lived alone at their New Garia home. Their children are settled in Mumbai and Germany.