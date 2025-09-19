Best Durga Puja platters in Kolkata: From lavish buffets to fusion thalis

Pride Plaza

What: Agomonir Mahabhog 3.0 at Cafe Treat

When: Panchami to Dashami, 12.30pm-4pm, 7pm-11.30pm

Pocket pinch: Rs 1,696 per head

The star address is starting a day earlier. “Last year was the first time we started on Panchami and got good response. So we are sticking to the plan,” said executive chef Tagar Shaikh. His team is preparing over 70 items, starting with welcome drinks, pickles, papad, bhorta and fried items. The fries include a choice of pomfret, katla, kajolgari and Indian salmon on one hand and bhekti fish cutlet infused with coriander and basil on the other. For those inclined towards meat, there is Murgh Chapli Gilafi and Aam Kasundi Murgh Tikka.

There is enough innovation among starters for vegetarians as well, with Kochur Shaaker Chop and Shukto Croquette. “We are presenting the normal gravy shukto in a dry form and crumb frying in portions. The chop involves a boiled potato and kochu mix,” Shaikh said.

One popular draw at a Pride buffet is its live chaat counter. During Puja days, it will serve phuchka, churmur, and varieties like papdi chaat, samosa chaat, tawa shakarkand (sweet potato) chaat. “Try the phuchka with murgh bharta shots. The phuchka shell adds a crunchy element to the chicken,” the chef suggests.

The salad segment includes home-grown makha items like Chhola Ghugni Tak Makha, Ankurito Moong Chhola Makha and Posto Beguner Salad. Chokhas and bhartas abound, starring kachu bata, kucho chingri to dim kasundi, in the iron and pestle section. The main course includes Golmorich Mangsho, Chingri Paturi, Sorshe Bata ar Narkol Diye Bhapa Bhekti, Mete Chochchori, Dimer Kosha and more. All this can be had with Pulao, Radhaballavi or steamed rice.

There will also be an Asian live counter, which will serve Tangra style garlic fish along with rice and noodles. Of the 10 kinds of sweets on offer, Payesh Brulee Cup and Sandesh Tiramisu Cup seem fun choices.

De Sovrani

What: Sharadiya Mahabhoj at Shorshe

When: Sashthi to Navami, 12noon to 4pm, 7pm to 11pm

Pocket pinch: Premium Buffet (Rs 1,574) and Economical Buffet (Rs 892) per head

De Sovrani

The hotel is offering two buffet spreads. For both, the menu of Sashthi and Ashtami will be the same but will change to another selection on Saptami and Navami.

“Of the two buffet offerings, the higher priced one is a luxury spread, where the main course features mutton, hilsa, chicken, prawn, crab and either pomfret or pabda depending on the day’s menu,” said executive chef Tapas Manna. The starters will include Mutton Kabiraji, Rosun Golmorich diye Mangsher Tikki and Aam Ada Murgir Kebab on two days and Egg Chingri Chop, Kakrar Bora and Chittagong Murgir Kebab on the other two.

The live counter will serve phuchka, ghughni, aloo kabli and doi nimki on all days. The salad counter will have Kankra Chorchori Salad, Dim Shorshe Salad and Machher Matha Diye Salad on two days and Bhaja Mourola Machher Salad, Chicken Paturi Salad and Machher Dimer Salad on the other two. The vegetarian salads are innovative as well, including Sorshe Kamranga Salad, Posto Aloo Salad and Shorshe diye Kacha Aamer Salad.

Alongside an elaborate platter of fries, the side dishes in the main course will be Chingrir Paturi, Masala Pomfret, Daab Malai Ilish, Murgir Posto Korma and Khashir Mangsho on Sashthi and Ashtami. This can be had with Paneer Pulao, Ghee Bhaat, Sojne Dnata Diye Sona Mug Daal, radhaballavi and luchi.

Keep a part of your appetite intact for the desserts that include rasamalai rabdi, pistachio cheese cake and daab ice cream among other options.

The economy buffet will feature Shorshe Kancha Lanka Pabda and Khashir Mangsho on two days and Tele Begune Katla and Poshto Diye Kosha Mangsho on the other two. “This buffet is for young people in a rush to eat before hitting the pandal trail,” said Kamalini Paul, managing director of De Sovrani.

The hotel’s bar, Library, will serve cocktails and mocktails with a Bengali twist, like Posto Colada and Doi Mojito. The drinks will also be served on the rooftop, at Skyview Cafe, paired with live music and snacks.

The hotel is also offering a Puja staycation at Rs 9,999, with lodging, anjali and bisarjan experiences, pandal-hopping itineraries and buffet meals. “This is for guests from out of town as well as locals who want a leisure getaway from home,” Paul added.

Club Fenicia

Where: Sector V

When: Sashthi to Navami, buffet lunch

Pocket pinch: Rs 1,470 per head

Club Fenicia

The lounge will offer what they call a Calcutta style lunch buffet. “That will include a bit of biryani and some Chinese dishes along with Bengali items as Bengalis love noodles and dim sum as much as beguni and fuluri,” said general manager Subhrakanti Mahanty.

The buffet menu will be the same on Sashthi and Ashtami while a different menu will be served on Saptami and Navami. The appetizers will feature four veg and four non-veg options in either menu, with Lote Machher Chop, Dhakai Murgh Tikka, Fish Finger and Spice Chicken Dumpling being set on Saptami and Navami.

The salads are also a list of options, from peyara kasundi to batabi lebu makha. Those wanting Chinese options can opt for a soup, noodles and Garlic Fish or Chicken with Dry Chilli and Shitake. For traditionalists, there will be a Bengali spread of Basanti pulao, Shukto, Katla Kalia, Mutton Kosha, Chholar Dal, Chhanar Dalna and Luchi (on Saptami and Navami). And there is Chicken Biryani too on one menu and Dhakai Murgh Pulao on the other.

There will be a live counter to serve phuchka, pasta, a variety of chaats and Mongolian fried rice, noodles and sautéed vegetables.

The desserts too are a mix of East and West, with Nikuti Cheese Cake being a fusion item that chef Sekhar Shaw will offer.

Ibis Kolkata Rajarhat

What: Mahabhoj thali

When: Sashthi to Dashami, 1-3pm, 7.30-10.30pm

Pocket pinch: Rs 1,533 (veg), Rs 1,769 (non-veg) per head

Ibis Kolkata Rajarhat

In its fourth year of offering a Puja spread, the New Town hotel is sticking to its normal dinner hours. “We have stopped the late night buffet that we used to hold from 1am to 3am due to lack of response. It seems pandal-hoppers start with dinner at normal hours, check out Newtown Sarbojanin next door and then fan out across the city on their chosen pandal routes. There is no pause for a meal in between,” said executive chef Avisek Chand.

The hotel therefore has focused on its Bengali thali spread of Basanti pulao and steamed rice. The non-veg highlights include Dhonepata Lonkabata Murgi, a semi-gravy chicken dish with origins in Bangladesh, Narkel Posto diye Fish Cutlet, which has small chunks of coconut along with poppy seeds on the crunchy exterior, and Gondhoraj and Pineapple Pora Sharbat as a welcome drink. The last has a smoky flavour, which is cut through by the sweet taste of pineapple. Add to that traditional favourites like Mutton Kosha, Chingri Malai Curry and Bhetki Fish Paturi. Those opting for the vegetarian thali, will get a vegetarian starter and a main course in place of the non-veg options alongside Dhokar Dalna and Chhanar Kofta.