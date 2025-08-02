Dupe arrest uncovers phone racket

A woman arrested last week for allegedly duping a man she had met on a matrimony site had sold his mobile phone to a Bangladeshi national through an online trading portal. The phone has been smuggled to Bangladesh, police said.

Mohammad Mahmuddul Hasan, 40, the Bangladeshi national, allegedly runs a business of buying stolen phones here and selling them across the border. He was arrested near Dum Dum Junction railway station on Wednesday.

Sudip Bose, a resident of New Barrackpore, met Jia Singh on a matrimony site last month. They met in person at a hotel on July 1.

“Bose became unconscious after taking a sip of the tea offered by Singh. After he woke up, he could not find his wallet and mobile phone,” said a police officer.

Singh told cops about Hasan after her arrest. He is a resident of Rajshahi in Bangladesh, to whom she sold the stolen mobile phone.

“Hasan, too, confirmed to have met Singh on the portal. He bought mobile phones from her and sold them in Bangladesh. Till now, he has purchased 10 mobile phones from her,” said an officer.