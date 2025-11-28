Dry days ahead despite twin tropical cyclones emerging from north Indian Ocean: Met

Two tropical cyclones have been reported from the north Indian Ocean in quick succession.

One had no effect whatsoever in Bengal. The other is likely to cause only a marginal rise in the night temperature over the next couple of days.

Cyclone Ditwah (named by Yemen), still raging at sea, was around 100km from the Sri Lanka coast and 700km from Chennai on Thursday afternoon. It intensified quickly, from being well-marked low pressure on Wednesday.

It is likely to graze the east coast of the island nation on its way towards the Tamil Nadu-Andhra coastline, where it is expected by Sunday, according to a Met bulletin.

Cyclonic storm Senyar (named by the UAE), which struck Indonesia on Wednesday, had weakened into a depression by Thursday morning.

“Two cyclones in quick succession are rare but not unprecedented. When it happens, the two systems interact. Because of Ditwa, the previous cyclone, Senyar moved in a loop. It came back not too far from where it began,” said a Met official.

The system was over the Strait of Malacca on Thursday morning, around 1,000km from the Nicobar Islands. It was a well-marked low-pressure area over the same Strait of Malacca on Monday.

Cyclones are low-pressure areas. When there are two, a high-pressure zone is created between them. Such a zone restricted the Senyar’s westward movement, the official said.

Calcutta spent another pleasant late November day. At 16.4 degrees Celsius, the minimum was a notch lower than normal. The maximum was 27.4, also a degree cooler.

As Cyclone Ditwa nears the Indian coast, it will alter wind patterns. The cold and dry northwesterly winds, which have been bringing the chill to Calcutta, will lose some steam over the next two to three days, the Met official said.

Rain has been ruled out for the next seven days.

The Met bulletin issued on Thursday said Ditwa was expected to approach the Tamil Nadu-Andhra coastline by the early hours of Sunday. Met officials did not confirm if the storm will retain its intensity as a cyclone when it nears land.