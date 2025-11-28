Garia campus of GD Birla gets hi-tech makeover: More focus on holistic education

The 52-year-old GD Birla Centre for Education has refurbished its Garia campus.

The two buildings — junior and senior — across the road also have a STEM lab, a library with 20,000 books, Wi-Fi-enabled classrooms, and a larger auditorium, as well as art and music rooms.

“We have created more space and facilities for our children on our existing premises. Our focus is not on increasing student strength but providing them with newer and better opportunities,” said principal Craig Anthony Lucas.

“We want our students to have access to modern infrastructure, well-equipped classrooms and also a safe environment,” said Lucas.

The buildings on the two premises are covered by 100 closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras, which include two in each classroom and an upgraded fire safety mechanism, a school official said.

The school said the makeover was necessitated by the parents’ increasing demand for a “more holistic education”.

Parents now want schools to give equal emphasis to academics and co-curricular activities.

The junior school building, for children up to Class VIII, was commissioned in June.

The senior school building, for students from Classes IX to XII, shifted to the new-look premises on November 25.

For close to six months, they were attending classes from another address.

Affiliated to the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE), the school was founded in 1973 by B.K. Birla and Sarala Birla.

It is one of the three schools of the Ashok Hall Group of Schools.

The wheels of change started after Kumar Mangalam Birla, a trustee of the Ashok Hall Group of Schools and B.K. Birla’s grandson, visited the schools in June 2024.

“The wagon started rolling after his visit, and now we have a renovated school,” said principal Lucas.